Dimple Kapadia Thought Akshay Kumar Was Gay When He Asked For Twinkle's Hand In Marriage

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are one of the most beloved Bollywood couples, also known and Mrs Funnybones and Mr Strongbones, the duo has redefined couple goals. Now married for 19 years, the couple have two children, Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. But before they tied the knot in 2001, Twinkle, during a chat show, revealed that her mother Dimple Kapadia thought Akshay Kumar was gay.

The duo rarely give interviews together, but when they appeared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan in season 5, they had taken a dig at each other several times and shared some unfiltered statements. Karan Johar, in the episode, had called them 'Poles apart. He is diplomatic, she is opinionated. He is lull, she is storm.'

Talking about how Dimple Kapadia had reacted when Akshay asked her hand in marriage, Twinkle said, "So, my mother and me are sitting together on the couch and he's sitting opposite. My mother's friend was there and he's doing acupressure for her back or something. So my mother says, 'I have to tell you something.' So, I said tell me. 'No, no after he (Akshay) goes.' But when I insisted, she said that one of our friends was doing a piece on a gay newspaper says that Akshay is gay. So, I almost fainted."

Twinkle then revealed that the only way to convince her mother was to show her that they will be happy together. Dimple Kapadia had kept a condition before Akshay and Twinkle's wedding. She said, "You both live together for one year and then we'll see." They then lived together for a year before finally getting married in 2001.

The husband and wife are currently spending the lockdown with their children in Mumbai. According to Twinkle's recent posts, she is using her time gardening, reading and writing. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar is waiting for the release of his film, Sooryavanshi, which was postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

