Dino Morea Denies Hosting Sushant At House Party On June 13; Says 'Don't Drag Me Into This'

Dino Morea Denies Hosting Sushant At House Party

The actor tweeted, "There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this," along with a TV news clipping of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane's media briefing.

Narayan Rane Had Claimed Sushant Was Murdered

He had said, "Sushant did not commit suicide but was murdered." He had also alleged that the state government is trying to save somebody in the matter.

Rane Had Also Targeted Actor Dino Morea

"Who is Dino Morea? His house is some distance away from Sushant Singh Rajput's house. Many ministers visit Dino's house. That day, after the party, everyone left Dino's place and headed to Sushant's house," he said.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh had said that no party was hosted at Sushant's home on June 13.

Meanwhile, The Bihar Government Has Recommended A CBI Inquiry In Sushant's Death Case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the late actor's family requested for the same. Reacting to this, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, advocate Satish Maneshinde said that the Bihar government has no jurisdiction to make such a recommendation. He further claimed that the Bihar government, realising that it does not have the jurisdiction to probe the case, is now adopting this "illegal method" of recommending the case to be handed over to CBI.