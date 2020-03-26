Dino Morea: I Was Being Offered Terrible Projects, People Would Have Judged Me

Dino Morea ruled audience's hearts during the 2000s, starring in films like Plan, Tom, Dick, And Harry and so on. However, the actor is rarely seen on the big screen these days and many have been wondering why.

Dino recently made his web series debut with ALT Balaji's Mentalhood. He says he has started doing shows now as the film offers that came to him were rubbish. He did not want to compromise on the kind of work he did, and so he waited until the right kind of work came his way.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Dino said, "I have now started doing shows. The offers which came to me were absolutely rubbish. People were offering me terrible projects. Even if I did those films, people would have judged me for doing such a project and would have said 'he is a flop actor'. It's better to sit at home and do something else and wait for the right opportunity. And I have finally got the right opportunity in the form of web series. I am doing four web shows which include Mentalhood, Tandev and Moghals."

He continued, "I was looking for something potential and the web series I am getting are fantastic. When I was at home, I was keeping myself ready. I had a teacher with whom I used to work three times a day. I believed that if someone approaches me with a good offer and says 'let's begin tomorrow', I should be ready. If a big director comes to me 'I want you in this role, the story is very good', I will be ready to shoot. Even if an offer comes after 10 years, I have to be ready."

Mentalhood co-stars Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridhul, Sanjay Suri, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.

