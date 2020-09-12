Dino Morea On Why He Took A Step Back From Movies: Felt Like I Was Digging My Grave

Dino Morea Will Be Seen In A Negative Role On Hostages 2

The actor also talked about his future plans in the industry and said, "I felt I was digging my grave by making ridiculous choices. I took a step back and continued to be a part of the movies. I produced a movie, Jism 2 (2012), thereafter I went to Delhi and did an acting course. Now, I am producing another film called Helmet starring Aparshakti Khurana. One hasn't seen me much as I don't want to accept just about any movie."

Talking about taking up new projects on OTT platform, Dino said, "You can't be mediocre on OTT." He also added that he has been enjoying the kind of roles he has been offered for OTT projects.

Dino Morea On Working In OTT

Dino Morea believes the OTT helps him, "instantly reach out to millions of viewers as compared to a movie, though movies have a charm that is unmatched. I don't differentiate between mediums and I feel if your web show is interesting and people love it, then it reaches out to a wide number of people all over the world. I enjoyed the roles in both projects I was a part of and I am looking forward to the other OTT projects that I am currently working on."

Hostages Season 2 To Released On September 9

Dino Morea can be seen playing an assassin in Hostages 2. The show also stars Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shibani Dandekar, and others. The new season on Hotstar Special released on September 9 and has been receiving praise from fans and critics alike.