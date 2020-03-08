Director Anubhav Sinha Lashes Out At Sudhir Mishra For Speculating Thappad’s Business

The box office collections of films are of great interest for audiences for some reason, which has got many trade analysts predicting and speculating over films' businesses. When filmmaker Sudhir Mishra declared Thappad's week one box office collection recently, it did not sit well with director Anubhav Sinha. He took to Twitter to lash out at Sudhir.

When Sudhir Mishra tweeted that the first week collections of Thappad are upwards of Rs. 23 crore, Anubhav Sinha was furious that his movie's business was being discussed, and argued that a film is primarily an art form, not a commodity.

He tweeted, "And I love you too.... इन हरामज़ादों ने फ़िल्मों का कोठा बना दिया है। last I checked it was an art form. My money. My movie. My profit. My loss. Who the f*** are you? Have I issued any public shares? Have you bought any??? Go watch the film. Like it. Hate it. Your call."

And I love you too.... इन हरामज़ादों ने फ़िल्मों का कोठा बना दिया है। last I checked it was an art form. My money. My movie. My profit. My loss. Who the fuck are you? Have I issued any public shares? Have you bought any??? Go watch the film. Like it. Hate it. Your call 1/2 https://t.co/gU05FTNmE9 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

In a second tweet, he wrote, "These motherf*****s seem to get my collections before me. Just for general awareness, I get my collections in 2-3 days. Before that whatever they put out is sheer speculation and their sweet desire."

2/2 These motherfuckers seem to get my collections before me. Just for general awareness I get my collections in 2-3 days. Before that whatever they put out is sheer speculation and their sweet desire. https://t.co/gU05FTNmE9 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

When a woman complained about the use of abusive language by Anubhav, he tweeted, "My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!!".

My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!! https://t.co/CgPXaEmT6W — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 7, 2020

Thappad is a film about a seemingly happy couple, whose marriage spirals downwards after the husband slaps the wife once. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead and has received immense appreciation from critics as well as audiences.

(All social media posts are unedited.)

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha And Taapsee Pannu Are All Elated After Thappad's First Screening In Delhi

ALSO READ: Is Taapsee Pannu's Thappad A Male-bashing Film? Here's What Actor Pavail Gulati Has To Say