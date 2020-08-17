Director Nishikant Kamat Put On Ventilator Support; Let's Pray For Him, Says Ritesh Deshmukh

Director Nishikant Kamat is on life support at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The director-actor has been hospitalized after a relapse of the cirrhosis of liver.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Nishikant kamat is on ventilator support. He is still alive & fighting. Let's pray for him."

John Abraham who worked with Nishikant Kamat in Force wrote on his Twitter page, "Nishikant is alive. In touch with his doctor. He is a fighter. Please pray for him. 🙏"

"Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn't passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive," wrote Milap Zaveri.

Renuka Shahane posted on her Twitter page, So sorry for the tweet about Nishikant Kamat. Just heard that he is still among us & I hope he is blessed with a long life. Stay strong Nishi. Praying

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Hansal Mehta wrote on his Twitter handle, "Nishi is on life support. Still fighting. Prayers."

Tanhaji actor Sharad Kelkar tweeted, "#NishikantKamat is still with us and on ventilator. Please pray for him."

Nishikant made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, in 2005. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2006.

The filmmaker made his directorial debut in Bollywood with John Abraham's Force. He also helmed the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in 2015.

Besides directing films, Nishikant also worked as an actor in films like Saatchya Aat Gharat, Rocky Handsome, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Fugay and Julie 2.

