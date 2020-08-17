    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Director Shashank Khaitan On Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele Getting Shelved: It Was A Blessing In Disguise

      By
      |

      In January this year, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had announced a 'maha entertainer' with Varun Dhawan titled Mr Lele. The makers had even dropped the first look poster of the film, in which the actor, clad only in his underwear, was seen lifting his hands in surrender while holding a gun.

      However, in early March, it was announced that the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved. Director Shashank Khaitan had said that he, Karan (Johar) and Varun Dhawan had mutually decided to postponed the shooting of the film due to date issues.

      Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, the filmmaker revealed why the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved and called it a 'blessing in disguise'.

      Mr Lele Was Supposed To Go On Floors On March 15 Before It Was Announced That The Film Was Shelved

      Mr Lele Was Supposed To Go On Floors On March 15 Before It Was Announced That The Film Was Shelved

      The tabloid quoted Shashank as saying, "As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The (suspension of shoots) was announced on March 15. So, the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production." He further added that the film will be revived in the future.

      'I Kept Feeling That Something Is Not Right,' Says Shashank Khaitan

      'I Kept Feeling That Something Is Not Right,' Says Shashank Khaitan

      Speaking about why the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved, the filmmaker revealed, "We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan [Johar, producer], Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being."

      Shashank Khaitan Promises To Team Up With Varun Soon

      Shashank Khaitan Promises To Team Up With Varun Soon

      "I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," he further told the tabloid.

      Mr Lele Is Shashank And Varun's Second Collaboration Which Failed To Take Off

      Mr Lele Is Shashank And Varun's Second Collaboration Which Failed To Take Off

      In 2018, Shashank Khaitan had announced an ambitious war film titled Ranbhoomi with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Unfortunately, that film too got shelved.

      ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Extends Help To 200 Bollywood Dancers, Transfers Money To Their Accounts

      ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Shares Photos From 1920s' Pandemic; Writes 'The World Has Been Through This Before'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X