Director Shashank Khaitan On Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele Getting Shelved: It Was A Blessing In Disguise

Mr Lele Was Supposed To Go On Floors On March 15 Before It Was Announced That The Film Was Shelved

The tabloid quoted Shashank as saying, "As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The (suspension of shoots) was announced on March 15. So, the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production." He further added that the film will be revived in the future.

'I Kept Feeling That Something Is Not Right,' Says Shashank Khaitan

Speaking about why the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved, the filmmaker revealed, "We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan [Johar, producer], Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being."

Shashank Khaitan Promises To Team Up With Varun Soon

"I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," he further told the tabloid.

Mr Lele Is Shashank And Varun's Second Collaboration Which Failed To Take Off

In 2018, Shashank Khaitan had announced an ambitious war film titled Ranbhoomi with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Unfortunately, that film too got shelved.