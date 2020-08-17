Director Shashank Khaitan On Varun Dhawan's Mr Lele Getting Shelved: It Was A Blessing In Disguise
In January this year, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had announced a 'maha entertainer' with Varun Dhawan titled Mr Lele. The makers had even dropped the first look poster of the film, in which the actor, clad only in his underwear, was seen lifting his hands in surrender while holding a gun.
However, in early March, it was announced that the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved. Director Shashank Khaitan had said that he, Karan (Johar) and Varun Dhawan had mutually decided to postponed the shooting of the film due to date issues.
Recently, while speaking with Mid-day, the filmmaker revealed why the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved and called it a 'blessing in disguise'.
Mr Lele Was Supposed To Go On Floors On March 15 Before It Was Announced That The Film Was Shelved
The tabloid quoted Shashank as saying, "As per our original plan, we were supposed to start filming on March 13. The (suspension of shoots) was announced on March 15. So, the stalling of our film was a blessing in disguise; otherwise, we would have ended up spending a lot more on the pre-production." He further added that the film will be revived in the future.
'I Kept Feeling That Something Is Not Right,' Says Shashank Khaitan
Speaking about why the Varun Dhawan starrer got shelved, the filmmaker revealed, "We were not able to form a flow for the shoot. It was a small film that was to be based in Mumbai, but things were not falling in place. I kept feeling that something is not right. Since Karan [Johar, producer], Varun and I collectively felt it, we decided to hold off the project for the time being."
Shashank Khaitan Promises To Team Up With Varun Soon
"I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr. Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," he further told the tabloid.
Mr Lele Is Shashank And Varun's Second Collaboration Which Failed To Take Off
In 2018, Shashank Khaitan had announced an ambitious war film titled Ranbhoomi with Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Unfortunately, that film too got shelved.
ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Extends Help To 200 Bollywood Dancers, Transfers Money To Their Accounts
ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan Shares Photos From 1920s' Pandemic; Writes 'The World Has Been Through This Before'