Disha Patani's Candid Confession: 'The Only Time I Feel Like A Girl Is When I Am In A Relationship'

Within a short span of time, Disha Patani has earned a solid fan-base and her Instagram page is a major proof to this. The actress is currently on a professional high and has some interesting films lined up for release.

On the personal front, the Malang girl is rumoured to be dating one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelor Tiger Shroff. However, the couple has never admitted their relationship in public. Disha, who is usually tight-lipped when it comes to her relationships, recently opened up about the matters of heart in an interview with Pinkvilla.

When asked to define love, the actress said, "It's very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is either for love, or because of love. How can you even live without love?"

Talking about her love life, she added, "I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love those feeling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there. The only time I feel like a girl is when I'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl."

Further admitting that she's a romantic at heart, Disha said, "The smallest things matter to me. I love a small letter. All that I really like. I remember I made a proper film with music and memories of me and someone I was with. I made it on Movie Maker with a Humraah kind of a song."

When asked about dealing with a heartbreak, the Bharat actress said, "I was a big mess after my heartbreak. I'm a Gemini so we are never in between. We are either there or not there. But I guess the positive thing is once you are out, you're out and there's no turning back. There are no feelings that stays back."

Speaking about work, Disha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Malang which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

