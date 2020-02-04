Winning Hearts With Her HOTNESS, Disha Patani Crossed 30 Million Milestone On Instagram!

Disha Patani is without a doubt the hottest, sexiest and fittest actress in the industry and is the current talk of the town for her upcoming film, Malang. The actress is seen in a totally new avatar in the movie and the audiences are gushing over her updated look and is currently on a promotional spree for the same.

Disha Patani crossed a Milestone of 30Million on Instagram recently and thanked every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now. She posted, "30 million and happy faces❤ Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of Malang, who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri i am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky i am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you're my wonder woman, and someone i look upto. Thank you vikas sir for making me look the way i am looking, you're a magician and a true gentleman. Thank you @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @elliavrram for being the best co stars i could've ever imagined. Thank you luv sir, ankur sir and bhushan sir for the opportunity, all the ad's and stylist team, @ayesha_dasgupta for being a wonderful stylist. Would like to thank my team @zoeyquinny.hair @sonicsmakeup @edgyfitgirl for always working so hard and making me look good❤ love you all! Thank you to my lovely fc's for giving me a reason to do what i do everyday❤ god bless all🌸"

Disha Patani has the fittest account amongst b-town actresses and she also never fails to share her life updates via posts and stories. She has received immense appreciation for the same. The actress has built a fanbase from scratch soon after she made her debut in the industry with M.S. Dhoni. The actress is surely on a success spree.

Disha has proven that she gets into the skin of every character and puts her entire hard work and effort even for the smallest of things.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020; teaming up with Salman Khan again with Radhe and then there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Also Read:

Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani Know How To Give The Best Vacation Goals. Find Out!

Anil Kapoor Reveals The Story Behind His Tattoo In Malang!