Disha Patani Is 'Heart Eyes' For Tiger Shroff's Throwback Picture From Baaghi 3 Sets

Disha Patani is often seen leaving comments on Tiger's posts, this time she is gushing over his latest throwback picture. Tiger on Tuesday shared a picture where he can be seen soaking in the sun amid shoot of Baaghi 3.

Tiger in the picture looks handsome outside a vanity van soaking up some Vitamin D. He can be seen wearing a black tee with jeans, the look has been paired with cool black shades. While fans were couldn't help but gush over the actor's look, Tiger rumoured girlfriend also took to the comments section with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Take a look:

Though the dating rumours about the two have been going around a while, they have always commented saying they are close friends. Fans have been rooting for the two and love to see their picture as paparazzi snap them while on dinner dates and luncheons.

However, due to the lockdown, the two have been at home spending time with each other and Tiger's sister Krishna. According to their recent post on social media, fans have begun to speculate Disha and Tiger are currently living together.

On Sunday Tiger shared a post where he can be seen working out at home, on the same day, Disha shared a post in a breezy backless powder blue dress, with the same background in the balcony as Tiger's.

On the work front, Disha was seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and is currently gearing up for Ek Villain 2. She will also be seen in Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It releases on Eid 2020.

On the other hand, Tiger's last release Baaghi 3 suffered at the box office due to Coronavirus, however, according to the reports, the film will re-release, once it is safe for cinema halls to open again. He will be seen next in Heropanti 2, which is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

