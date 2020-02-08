Disha Patani's 'Malang' Fever Grips The Nation!

Disha Patani is certainly the girl of the moment! All eyes are on the stunning actress, literally! And why not, she is hugely credited for her latest release, 'Malang' look a hot and successful proposition.

From being a girl-next-door to transforming herself into the 'hottest actress', Disha has successfully carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. The talented actress has consistently delivered one great performance after another and as her latest musical-thriller, Malang hit the screens on Friday, the industry, trade and audiences alike, have been all praise for Disha and swear by her 'hottest' avatar ever.

Needless to say, Disha has been making waves all across ever since her sizzling hot pictures from Mohit Suri's latest multi-starrer, Malang took the internet by storm.

Looking absolutely stunning and hot with her drool-worthy avatars in the romantic thriller, the audience, her ardent fans and critics alike have rightfully termed her as the new sensation of Bollywood, coupled with her drop-dead gorgeous look and brilliant acting prowess.

Going by the humongous craze of Disha, who also recently crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram, surpassing all her contemporaries (including her senior counterparts), we won't be surprised if her 'oomph' factor generates good number of footfalls in the cinema halls, with the makers of Malang laughing all the way to the bank.

