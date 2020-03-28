    For Quick Alerts
      Disha Patani Reveals Her Best Bud Aditya Roy Kapur Ditched Her During Malang Shoot

      Disha Patani was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The two are also gearing up to collaborate once again for Mohit Suir's Ek Villain 2. Disha reportedly got along really well with Aditya on set, but the friendship was not all fun, the actress also revealed when she felt betrayed by her co-star.

      Disha who is known to be extremely shy, found a good friend in Aditya, who she considers is also an 'introvert'. Their chemistry on-screen in Malang was highly appreciated and fans are waiting to see them together once again the John Abraham starrer.

      A report in TOI, revealed, Disha sharing an incident from the time she was shooting for Malang with Aditya. The two were getting ready for a shot where the duo had to jump into water from a cliff.

      She said, "I am petrified jumping from heights. And there was a scene where Aditya and I had to jump together into the water. The scene comes at the beginning of the song Humraah."

      Talking about when Aditya Roy Kapur ditched her, Disha said, "So during the first take, some misunderstanding happened and only I jumped. When I was in the air, I saw Aditya standing and yelling 'Dishaaa'. I felt ditched (laughed).

      While he stood there, I was the only one who took the plunge as we were to do it together. I fell into the water so badly that I hurt my body partially. I couldn't even hear from one ear for two days. I was in a state of shock." she added.

      Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, is also said to star John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in a lead role. The director earlier confirmed John and Aditya will be playing villains in the revenge drama.

      Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
