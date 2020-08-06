Disha Patani's Father And Two UP Vigilance Officers Test Positive For COVID-19

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani, along with two officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Additional CMO Ashok Kumar confirmed this news on Wednesday.

He revealed that the three officers were investigating a transformer scam. He further added that the zonal chief engineer's office has been closed for the next 48 hours.

Disha Patani's father is a deputy SP in the vigilance unit of the state power department in Lucknow.

As per a PTI report, the state reported 4,078 COVID-19 cases and 40 new fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally to over 1.04 lakh and death toll to 1,857.

Speaking about COVID-19, a few weeks ago, the Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the highly contagious virus. While Big B, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have recovered from COVID-19 and are currently under home quarantine, Abhishek continues to seek medical treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital as his COVID-19 report is yet to come negative.

