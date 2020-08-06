Disha Patani's Team Denies Reports Of Her Father Testing COVID-19 Positive; Says 'He Is Fine'

Reportedly, there were reports doing the rounds about Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father testing positive for the novel Coronavirus. A PTI report stated that Disha's father Jagdish Patani who is the deputy SP in the viligance unit of the UP power department, along with two other officials had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, according to a Pinkvilla report, Disha's team and a spokesperson denied the reports of the actress's father being COVID-19 positive. Her team was quoted as saying, "He is fine."

Earlier, a PTI report had stated that post Disha's father's testing positive for COVID-19, apparently the zonal chief engineer's office also was shut down for 48 hours. However, now Disha's team has quashed reports of her father testing positive for COVID-19.

Currently, Disha is homebound owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and has been spending time indoors at home with her pets. The actress was also seen bonding with her beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff. Disha, who is quite active on Instagram, has been giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine life.

Speaking about work, Disha will be seen next in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Prabhudheva directorial also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020.

