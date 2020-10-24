Disha Patani Shares Her Brother's Anime Artwork, Gets Accused Of Plagiarism

Disha's Post

An Instagram page, Diet Sabya, also called out Disha Patani for passing off another artist's work as her brother's. Meanwhile, Inhoso also took to Instagram stories and penned a note on the issue. Inhoso wrote, "Sorry I fell asleep. The thing is that this influencer/celeb reposted one of my drawing, cropped it (the watermark) and claimed her little brother drew it. I am not her little brother and this whole thing is without my consent." He also added that he is not mad but, "I'm actually kind of happy that a lot of you guys jumped straight to help me, commenting that post, dmed me and even getting mad for me. The only thing that I should say is chill, I know it is frustrating but we are not going anywhere being mean and insulting them."

Artist Explains What Happened

The artist also took to IG stories on Saturday and said that he appreciates all the "effort and the support. I must say that, I particularly think the whole "problem" was just a misunderstanding, and its already settled, they gave me credits in the post and that is more than enough." Explaining the misunderstanding he added, "They just reproduced my art as practice, and it looked so nice that they felt proud enough to post it on their account, then after a lot of comments and stuff they realized that they should have credited the artist. And THEY DID IT! So that's it! Let's just move on! Thank you so much for the support."

Artist Also Condemns Trolling Disha

Talking about the trolling on Disha's post he added, "Now... what is not cool at all is bombarding a post with mean comments, hate speech and threats. So let's just be mindful for a moment and consider it as a misunderstanding or a mistake."

Coming back to Disha, the actress just wrapped up shooting of Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan.