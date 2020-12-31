Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff Share Stunning Photos From Their Maldives Vacation & We Are All Hearts Over Them!

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are yet to acknowledge their relationship in public. But, the rumoured lovebirds are often spotted together going out for dinner dates and romantic getaways. According to reports, Tiger and Disha are currently holidaying together in Maldives to ring in the New Year.

While the couple hasn't shared any pictures together, they have been treating with selfies from the exotic location.

Disha Patani Sizzles In A White Bikini The actress shared two gorgeous selfies of herself in a white off-shoulder swimsuit. In one of the pictures, she is seen wearing a flower in her hair. Disha Patani's Holiday Destination From sipping some coconut water to chilling by the poolside, Disha is making us go green with envy with her vacation diaries. Tiger Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Bad Hair' Days On the other hand, Disha's beau Tiger Shroff posted a short video of himself, shirtless standing under a canopy and showing off his unkempt hair.

Speaking about films, Disha Patani is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has three exciting projects in the pipeline- Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpat.

