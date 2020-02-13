OMG, Hot! Looking Like A Livewire, Disha Patani Was The Highlight Of Malang Success Party. Check Out

Disha Patani has always given promising performances but with Malang, the actress has definitely delivered the best to date where we see a new avatar altogether. The team recently attended a success party and Disha surely stole the spotlight as she looked exactly like her performance in the movie, a perfect live wire!

Absolutely a treat to sore eyes and wearing hotness on her sleeve, Disha Patani donned a red flowy dress with white sneakers and her make-up was kept dewy. Disha has given us the perfect evening party look goals. With the entire cast at the bash, the spotlight was already on Disha where the actress was definitely winning over the gaze after delivering a brilliant performance and even the paps could not get enough of her.

Malang hit the screens on 7th February 2020 and is a perfect blend of thrill, action, romance, and love. The Mohit Suri directorial has surely stolen all the hearts and attention with Disha emerging as the best part about the movie. From her avatar to her dance, everything is raking in appreciation from all across.

The fan frenzy for Disha is truly standing out as unfathomable and no one can have enough of her. Well, we're still rubbing onto our eyes after watching the hottest actress in Bollywood bring the hottest to the screens in Malang.

Disha Patani is having a busy schedule as she will be seen working in Ekta Kapoor's KTina. Reuniting with Salman Khan the actress will be seen sharing the screen for the upcoming Radhe and fans cannot contain their excitement.

Truly, looking her best as she basks in the glory of Malang success, live-wire Disha Patani truly was the highlight of the party!

Also Read:

Mohit Suri Is Ecstatic With Malang's Run At The Box Office!