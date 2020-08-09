    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disha Salian Death: DCP Thakur Says Her Body Was Not Found Naked, Last Phone Call Was To A Friend

      By
      |

      There has been a lot of chatter about celebrity manager Disha Salian's death in the news and on social media. Disha’s death, that allegedly occurred after she fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Malad, Mumbai has raised many questions. Various conspiracy theories have been floated that connect her death to Sushant Singh Rajput's who passed away almost a week after Disha.

      BJP MP Narayan Rane had alleged a while back that Disha was raped and murdered and Sushant was privy to the information and hence was threatened by the same group of people who killed Disha. He had also alleged the state government of holding back from undertaking a proper police investigation.

      Sushant Singh Rajput

      And now, reacting to all the different stories being floated in the public domain, DCP Vishal Thakur has said that Disha Salian’s last phone call was to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. He also clarified that the reports of her body being found naked are false and after the incident was reported, police immediately reached the spot.

      Refuting the rumours that Disha’s last call was to Sushant, Thakur told ANI, “Disha had made the last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far.”

      He went on to add, “This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian’s body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama’ of the body. Her parents were at the spot: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11.”

      ALSO READ: Disha Salian’s Friends' Whatsapp Texts Reveal What Happened Before Her Death

      ALSO READ: Disha Salian’s Father Writes To Mumbai Police Complaining Of Harassment By Media

      Story first published: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 19:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X