Disha Salian Death: DCP Thakur Says Her Body Was Not Found Naked, Last Phone Call Was To A Friend

There has been a lot of chatter about celebrity manager Disha Salian's death in the news and on social media. Disha’s death, that allegedly occurred after she fell from the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Malad, Mumbai has raised many questions. Various conspiracy theories have been floated that connect her death to Sushant Singh Rajput's who passed away almost a week after Disha.

BJP MP Narayan Rane had alleged a while back that Disha was raped and murdered and Sushant was privy to the information and hence was threatened by the same group of people who killed Disha. He had also alleged the state government of holding back from undertaking a proper police investigation.

And now, reacting to all the different stories being floated in the public domain, DCP Vishal Thakur has said that Disha Salian’s last phone call was to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. He also clarified that the reports of her body being found naked are false and after the incident was reported, police immediately reached the spot.

Refuting the rumours that Disha’s last call was to Sushant, Thakur told ANI, “Disha had made the last call to her friend Ankita whose statement has been recorded. Statements of 20-25 people recorded so far.”

He went on to add, “This is to clarify that the reports of Disha Salian’s body being found naked is false. After the incident, Police immediately reached the spot and did 'panchnama’ of the body. Her parents were at the spot: Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone-11.”

