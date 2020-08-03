    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disha Salian's Mother Doesn't Believe Her Death Has Any Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      By
      |

      Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, there have been speculations about a connection between his death and his ex-manager Disha Salian's death. For the unversed, both died by suicide. While Disha died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai, Sushant was found dead in his room at his Bandra residence.

      Sushant's Friend Says Actor Cried & Fainted When He Saw His Name Being Associated With Disha's Death

      Amid all the speculations, Disha's mother, Vasanti spoke to Zee News and said that she doesn't believe that her daughter's death has any connection with Sushant's death.

      Disha Met Sushant Only Once

      Disha Met Sushant Only Once

      Disha's mom told Zee News, "This cannot have a connection with Sushant's death, she never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time."

      She Wasn't Depressed

      She Wasn't Depressed

      Disha's mom also shared that Disha used to work all the time, and she was a bit tense during lockdown due to work. But Disha's mom wasn't aware that her daughter was depressed. "She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling," said Vasanti.

      Disha's Mom Has No Doubts On Her Friends Who Were With Her

      Disha's Mom Has No Doubts On Her Friends Who Were With Her

      While speaking to the news channel, Disha's mom also asserted that she doesn't believe she could die by suicide, as she was a very brave girl. "We don't know what happened during those last moments. We used to talk about her wedding. She said her friends were there and she was busy cooking for them. I can't doubt her friends, they were with her since school," said Disha's mom.

      Is Disha's Mom Being Threatened By Anyone?

      Is Disha's Mom Being Threatened By Anyone?

      When Disha's mom was asked if she is being threatened by anyone, she said, "I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter back. I don't care what happens to me. My life has no value. Disha was my future and now she's not here and now I don't even worry about her. What more can happen in our life no?"

      Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 15:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X