Disha Salian's Mother Doesn't Believe Her Death Has Any Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Death
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, there have been speculations about a connection between his death and his ex-manager Disha Salian's death. For the unversed, both died by suicide. While Disha died on June 8 after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai, Sushant was found dead in his room at his Bandra residence.
Sushant's Friend Says Actor Cried & Fainted When He Saw His Name Being Associated With Disha's Death
Amid all the speculations, Disha's mother, Vasanti spoke to Zee News and said that she doesn't believe that her daughter's death has any connection with Sushant's death.
Disha Met Sushant Only Once
Disha's mom told Zee News, "This cannot have a connection with Sushant's death, she never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time."
She Wasn't Depressed
Disha's mom also shared that Disha used to work all the time, and she was a bit tense during lockdown due to work. But Disha's mom wasn't aware that her daughter was depressed. "She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling," said Vasanti.
Disha's Mom Has No Doubts On Her Friends Who Were With Her
While speaking to the news channel, Disha's mom also asserted that she doesn't believe she could die by suicide, as she was a very brave girl. "We don't know what happened during those last moments. We used to talk about her wedding. She said her friends were there and she was busy cooking for them. I can't doubt her friends, they were with her since school," said Disha's mom.
Is Disha's Mom Being Threatened By Anyone?
When Disha's mom was asked if she is being threatened by anyone, she said, "I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter back. I don't care what happens to me. My life has no value. Disha was my future and now she's not here and now I don't even worry about her. What more can happen in our life no?"