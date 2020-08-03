Disha Salian's Mother Doesn't Believe Her Death Has Any Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Disha Met Sushant Only Once

Disha's mom told Zee News, "This cannot have a connection with Sushant's death, she never took his name. We didn't know that she was Sushant's manager. We came to know later. Only once, she had told us that she had gone to Sushant's house with somebody. How can there be a connection after meeting him just once? She was his manager for a very short time."

She Wasn't Depressed

Disha's mom also shared that Disha used to work all the time, and she was a bit tense during lockdown due to work. But Disha's mom wasn't aware that her daughter was depressed. "She used to enjoy every moment and used to love travelling," said Vasanti.

Disha's Mom Has No Doubts On Her Friends Who Were With Her

While speaking to the news channel, Disha's mom also asserted that she doesn't believe she could die by suicide, as she was a very brave girl. "We don't know what happened during those last moments. We used to talk about her wedding. She said her friends were there and she was busy cooking for them. I can't doubt her friends, they were with her since school," said Disha's mom.

Is Disha's Mom Being Threatened By Anyone?

When Disha's mom was asked if she is being threatened by anyone, she said, "I am not afraid of anything. I am not going to get my daughter back. I don't care what happens to me. My life has no value. Disha was my future and now she's not here and now I don't even worry about her. What more can happen in our life no?"