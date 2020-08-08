Disha Salian's Mother Says She Used To Share Work Details With Her; 'Never Heard Of Sushant'

Disha's Mother Says Her Late Daughter Never Talked About Sushant With Her

She told Aaj Tak, "Disha used to share each and every details about her work. With whom she is working what she is doing and everything. I never heard about Sushant and I don't know much about him before all this."

Disha's Parents Refute Theories Claiming Their Daughter Was Raped And Murdered

Reacting to BJP leader Narayan Rane's allegations, Disha's mother Vasanti said, "All this is false. Statements in this case are taken twice. Malvani police (where Disha Salian case is being investigated) has all documents on record. We have seen post mortem report. Mumbai police are doing their job properly and therefore we trust Mumbai police. We were quiet earlier but all these in media defaming our daughter we just can't take it anymore. Therefore I request people to understand what is the truth."

Disha's Mother Also Reacted To The Allegations About Disha Attending A Party

Disha's mother told Aaj Tak that the allegations about Disha attending a party are false. She revealed that her daughter and her fiance Rohan Roy went to Malad on June 4, but never came out of the flat. She said that they have checked the CCTV footage. Disha's mother further said that Disha and her friend-cum-brother Indraneel celebrated their birthday together every year. However, this year, they couldn't because of the lockdown. So, a night before Disha's death, they had a small get-together with just six friends.

Disha's Mother Says Her Daughter Was A Very Ambitious Girl

While speaking with Aaj Tak, Vasanti Salian remembered her late daughter as someone who was very ambitious and wanted to become very big in the industry. She said that Disha wanted to own a personal office and dreamt a lot. "We too were happy after all she was our only child we used agree to her demands do things according to her wish. We always supported her. She was very nice," Disha's mother told the news channel.