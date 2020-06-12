Disha Salian's Death Case: Mumbai Police Grills Her Fiancé Rohan Rai And Friends

Bollywood celebrity manager Disha Salian's death case sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. It was reported that she committed suicide by jumping off her actor-fiancé' Rohit Rai's apartment in Malvani's Jankalyan Nagar on June 8, 2020.

However, the probe in her death case is underway, and the cops are yet to confirm whether it was a suicide or an accidental death. According to the latest reports, the Malvani police, who is investigating the suicide case, recently questioned her fiancé and few friends.

A report in Mid-day stated police sources revealing that at the time of the incident, a party was going on in the flat which was attended by four other people including a woman. Disha, her fiancé and their friends were allegedly enjoying loud music and drinking alcohol in the house, as per the police inverstigations.

A source from the police told the tabloid, "We have conducted an inquiry and recorded the statement of all persons including Salian's fiancé Rohan Rai. During the investigation, it was learnt that Disha Salian left the party in between and locked herself in the bedroom. When the party attendees opened the door, Disha was missing."

He further said that it was the building security guard who informed them about Disha lying in a pool of blood on the ground in the building premises. She was immediately rushed by her friends to Tunga hospital in Malad, and later to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivli. However, the doctors declared her dead before admission.

The police also recorded the statements of Disha's parents. "We are still going through the details, we will get to the bottom of the case once we get her post mortem report. We are also waiting for the COVID test report," as reported by the leading daily.

Meanwhile, a report in Peeping Moon stated that Disha's relationship with her fiancé-actor Rohan Rai had hit a rough patch. The report further stated that the couple ran into an argument at the party, which upset Disha further.

A few media outlets also reported that Disha and Rohan had a tiff, after which the guests heard a loud noise, and a few minutes later, she was found dead.

According to Spotboye, Mumbai Police's Zone 11 DCP Mohan Kumar Dahikar told ABP News, "The incident took place at 1.00 am. Apart from Disha Salian, her fiancé Rohan Rai and her common friends were also present in the flat. After eating food and drinking alcohol, Disha went to the bedroom and closed the door from inside. She then jumped off the room's window."

Disha was the former manager of Bollywood actors, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma. She was also associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Limited.

