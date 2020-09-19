Disha Salian's Death Case: Twitter Calls For Investigation, #EvidenceScreamMurder Trends

Netizens have been calling for an investigation of Disha Salian's death case. According to recent claims, Disha had dialled the emergency number 100 on her phone before her death, however, Mumbai police cleared the air and said that Disha had called a friend on June 8 - the same day that she passed away.

Since the revelation, netizens have been claiming there is enough evidence to reopen the case and summon the people close to her for questioning. Many have voiced their opinion on the hashtag #EvidenceScreamMuder which is now trending on Twitter. People who have claimed Disha's death is connected to Sushant Singh Rajputs who died a few days later on June 14, have also called for attention to her death case.

#EvidencesScreamMurder



⏺️Disha ws forced to come to the party

⏺️Disha noticed something horrible and left

⏺️She dialled 100

⏺️She called SSR

⏺️She came back to her home

⏺️Some goons followed her,sent by influential ppl frm party

⏺️She ws killed infront of her bf Rohan and thrown pic.twitter.com/phUL4W37Ud — Rounak (@ron__45) September 19, 2020

They tried to put forth the theory of depression - IT FAILED!

Theory of Suicide - FAILED!

Theory of Anxiety - AGAIN FAILED!!



🛑𝘽𝙀𝘾𝘼𝙐𝙎𝙀 𝘼𝙇𝙇 𝙏𝙃𝙀



#EvidencesScreamMurder !! — Anikaa (@AnikaaS17) September 19, 2020

Homicide angle in Sushant case cannot ruled out. There are many evidences which says it's murder.



Phone of Disha Salian was not seized & was action till 17 June. Eyewitness revealed that she was Gangraped before murder & Baby Penguin was present in Party.#EvidencesScreamMurder — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) September 19, 2020

According to a report in the Republic World, Disha Salian's friend Shibani Mutreja confirmed with the portal that she spoke to Disha on June 8 but refused to divulge into the subject of their conversation. She claimed, 'she was not allowed to talk too much' and that 'she was under treatment'.

Many have questioned the Mumbai police's initial investigation in the case. According to reports, Disha Salian passed away after she returned from a party in Juhu which was attended by two actors, an actor's relative, a builder, and a politician. The details are yet to be confirmed an official, but the absence of Disha's fiance Rohan Rai has raised netizens suspicion.

The fact that Rohan Rai has been missing from that day makes it evident that there is a threat !!! Where is Rohan Rai??



#EvidencesScreamMurder — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@Pradipoffical7) September 19, 2020

2 major injuries were found in Disha's body. One caused due to falling from height & another injury caused before she fall down.



She have gone through with extreme pain before she died.



Disha's culprit should be behind bar.#EvidencesScreamMurder



pic.twitter.com/652a3w1MzE — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) September 19, 2020

Reportedly CBI had summoned two people close to Disha Salian while probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone where Disha used to work as a celebrity manager and Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. Uday had reportedly called Sushant a day before his death.

Rashami Desai On Disha Salian Case: We Had Planned For A Trip; I've No Idea About June 8 Party

Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI That Sushant Became Unwell After Hearing About Disha Salian's Death