    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disha Salian's Death Case: Twitter Calls For Investigation, #EvidenceScreamMurder Trends

      By
      |

      Netizens have been calling for an investigation of Disha Salian's death case. According to recent claims, Disha had dialled the emergency number 100 on her phone before her death, however, Mumbai police cleared the air and said that Disha had called a friend on June 8 - the same day that she passed away.

      Disha Salians Death Case: Twitter Calls For Investigation, #EvidenceScreamMurder Trends

      Since the revelation, netizens have been claiming there is enough evidence to reopen the case and summon the people close to her for questioning. Many have voiced their opinion on the hashtag #EvidenceScreamMuder which is now trending on Twitter. People who have claimed Disha's death is connected to Sushant Singh Rajputs who died a few days later on June 14, have also called for attention to her death case.

      According to a report in the Republic World, Disha Salian's friend Shibani Mutreja confirmed with the portal that she spoke to Disha on June 8 but refused to divulge into the subject of their conversation. She claimed, 'she was not allowed to talk too much' and that 'she was under treatment'.

      Many have questioned the Mumbai police's initial investigation in the case. According to reports, Disha Salian passed away after she returned from a party in Juhu which was attended by two actors, an actor's relative, a builder, and a politician. The details are yet to be confirmed an official, but the absence of Disha's fiance Rohan Rai has raised netizens suspicion.

      Reportedly CBI had summoned two people close to Disha Salian while probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone where Disha used to work as a celebrity manager and Uday Singh Gauri, who is a talent manager and a friend of Disha. Uday had reportedly called Sushant a day before his death.

      Rashami Desai On Disha Salian Case: We Had Planned For A Trip; I've No Idea About June 8 Party

      Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI That Sushant Became Unwell After Hearing About Disha Salian's Death

      Story first published: Saturday, September 19, 2020, 15:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X