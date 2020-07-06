Disha Salian's Family Releases Statement, Requests People To Not Spread Fake News

Statement Release By Disha Salian's Family

It further added, "While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests. Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling is same would be happening to your dear ones."

Sooraj Pancholi On Controversy

Meanwhile, Sooraj Pancholi was shocked to hear about the allegations. He told Beyond Bollywood, "I don't even know Disha. I never met her in my life. I only knew about her after her death, and then later Sushant's death, that too through social media. I'd never interacted, don't know what she even looked like."

Mumbai Police Is Still Investigating Both Death Cases

Since Sushant's passing away, fans have come up with many conspiracy theories and some have also linked his death to Disha's. The Mumbai police are still investigating whether it was a case of accidental death of falling or she died by suicide.