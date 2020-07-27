    For Quick Alerts
      Divya Dutta Opens Up On Being Replaced By Other Actors: Used To Feel Hurt And Helpless

      Actress Divya Dutta opened up on how she dealt with being replaced in films at the last minute, in a recent interview. Sharing that she felt hurt and helpless when she was dropped out of movies, she eventually learned to cope with it and make use of the opportunities that did come her way.

      Speaking to Times of India, Divya said about being replaced by other actors, "It used to feel like a huge sense of loss, coming and being rejected or being told on the phone that someone else has been roped in. I've been dropped out of many movies at the last minute so that hurts because you feel sheer helplessness because you

      know how good you could've been in that role."

      She shared that it was her mother who helped her deal with this. "My mother used to ask 'Why are you upset?' then I would say, mom, 'I've been thrown out of the film, why? I don't know.' So she says 'Does that stop your life? Life never stops and tomorrow's another day.' In fact, it's strange that the people who have dropped me, I have worked with them a few years later with better roles," she said.

      Divya said that focusing on making use of the opportunities one gets, is the best way to move forward. "It's your life and so you have to make what comes your way and there's no other way. So I think I have been that way, wanting to leave all these rejections and get the best of what I had," she said.

      Divya was last seen in Sheer Qorma, a same-sex love story directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, also starring Swara Bhaskar and Shabana Azmi.

      Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 22:22 [IST]
