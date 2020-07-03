    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Divya Dutta Recalls Her Last Meeting With Saroj Khan; Says She Was A Disciplinarian

      Bollywood is mourning the loss of the much loved choreographer Saroj Khan. Saroj passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, in a Mumbai hospital.

      Many actors who had the good fortune of working 'Masterji', are remembering ways in which Saroj enriched their lives. Actress Divya Dutta shared in an interview that a major point of connect for her was that Saroj looked like her mother. She also remembered Saroj as a strict disciplinarian, who kept actors on their toes.

      Divya: Saroj Was A Disciplinarian, She Kept Us On Our Toes

      Divya, who worked with Saroj for Veer Zara and Kahaani Gudiya Ki, told Hindustan Times, "For me, a major connect with her was that she looked a lot like my mother. In fact, everyone used to ask my mom sometimes that are you her sister?"

      She agrees with many that Saroj was a disciplinarian at the core. "But, it showed on-screen if you took your work for granted. It was never uncalled for. She was a disciplinarian, and why not? Sometimes, we being stars, say 'ho jaayega'. She'd keep you on your toes, literally. I think that was really lovely," she said.

      Recalling her first shot in Veer Zara, Divya said, "I went and touched her feet, and thanked her, hugged her after saying 'thank you masterji'. It was the euphoria of working with the best."

      The last time that Divya met Saroj was during an awards function. "We both were recipients on that day. I sat with her, hugged her tight, and held her arm. I am glad I did that, because you don't know when you will meet the same person ever again, or not meet. God bless her," she said.

      Saroj passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was buried at a cemetery in Malad, at 7 AM on July 3.

      Read more about: saroj khan divya dutta
