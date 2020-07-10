    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Divya Dutta: It Is Not ‘Insider And Outsider’ Treatment, But Favouritism That Happens In Bollywood

      By
      |

      The debate on nepotism has been reignited following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many are once again beginning to question the stifling of true talent in the film industry, with a structure that favours 'insiders' over 'outsiders'.

      Actress Divya Dutta sought to give more clarity and nuance to this issue, in a recent interview. She clarified that there is no 'insider and outsider' business in the industry but favouritism. She said that even outsiders can join groups and be favoured by others.

      Divya Dutta: Favouritism Happens In Bollywood

      "I don't think there is anything called an outsider or an insider. One may come as an outsider to this film industry, but still join a group. So, when you look at these so-called groups, do they only comprise star kids? No, outsiders also are a part of the group," she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, adding, "So, it is about favouritism, that's is the word that should be used. And this exists everywhere."

      "You can't judge people for favouring somebody. That happens in every field. Everyone has their own journey. All we need to do is introspect, and be sensitive towards others," she maintained.

      Divya also stouched upon the topic of mental health and said that we have reduced the topic by talking about it like in a panel discussion and not doing anything more. "The problem is that we are very superficial. We are not reaching out to people. It irritates me that we are tweeting away on social media but beyond that, what are we doing? Where is your sensitivity?" she said.

      She added, "It is not just about actors. It is just that our lives are right at the face of the world, so it is mostly, in the forefront. Every field has its pressures and stress factors."

      ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee Feels We Should Stop Using The Terms 'Insider' And 'Outsider' In Bollywood

      Read more about: divya dutta
      Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 18:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 10, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X