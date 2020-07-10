Divya Dutta: It Is Not ‘Insider And Outsider’ Treatment, But Favouritism That Happens In Bollywood

The debate on nepotism has been reignited following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Many are once again beginning to question the stifling of true talent in the film industry, with a structure that favours 'insiders' over 'outsiders'.

Actress Divya Dutta sought to give more clarity and nuance to this issue, in a recent interview. She clarified that there is no 'insider and outsider' business in the industry but favouritism. She said that even outsiders can join groups and be favoured by others.

"I don't think there is anything called an outsider or an insider. One may come as an outsider to this film industry, but still join a group. So, when you look at these so-called groups, do they only comprise star kids? No, outsiders also are a part of the group," she said in an interview with Hindustan Times, adding, "So, it is about favouritism, that's is the word that should be used. And this exists everywhere."

"You can't judge people for favouring somebody. That happens in every field. Everyone has their own journey. All we need to do is introspect, and be sensitive towards others," she maintained.

Divya also stouched upon the topic of mental health and said that we have reduced the topic by talking about it like in a panel discussion and not doing anything more. "The problem is that we are very superficial. We are not reaching out to people. It irritates me that we are tweeting away on social media but beyond that, what are we doing? Where is your sensitivity?" she said.

She added, "It is not just about actors. It is just that our lives are right at the face of the world, so it is mostly, in the forefront. Every field has its pressures and stress factors."

