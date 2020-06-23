Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless' After He Threatens To Expose Her Hubby Bhushan Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar Lashes Out At Sonu Nigam

Divya took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Today it's all about who can run a good campaign.. I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world."

Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless'

She further wrote, "Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the (Sonu Nigam, T-series gave you your first break in the industry; helped you grow. If you had grudges against Bhushan then why didn't you speak out earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity today? I have myself directed so many videos of your father for which he will always be grateful to us). But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka."

Sonu Nigam's Warning To Bhushan Kumar

For those who ain't aware, in an Instagram video captioned as "Laaton ke mafia baaton se nahi maante", the singer had said, "Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person. Do you remember the time when you would come to my home requesting me, ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me, do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you."

Earlier, Sonu Nigam had urged top music labels to be "a little sensitive" towards young talents, so that they may not end up facing a fate like Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, Adnan Sami Supports Sonu Nigam

"The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! "Fall into the DICTAT or you're OUT"... Why is creativity beyond "CONTROLLED" by those you have no clue about ‘creativity' & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes' & ‘remixes'? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia' who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! "CHANGE" is here & it's knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said - "You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!", Adnan Sami wrote in an Instagram post.