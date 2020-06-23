    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless' After He Threatens To Expose Her Hubby Bhushan Kumar

      By
      |

      Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Sonu Nigam made some shocking revelations about the growing nepotism in the music industry. The playback singer said that there are mafias in the music industry who are exploiting the singers and ganging up against them. Recently, Sonu Nigam posted another explosive video, in which he called out T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, and accused him of attempting to sabotage his image.

      Reacting to Sonu's viral video, Bhushan Kumar's actress-wife Divya Khosla Kumar slammed the singer for "playing with the minds of the audience."

      Divya Khosla Kumar Lashes Out At Sonu Nigam

      Divya Khosla Kumar Lashes Out At Sonu Nigam

      Divya took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Today it's all about who can run a good campaign.. I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns.. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience.. God save our world."

      Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless'

      Divya Khosla Kumar Calls Sonu Nigam 'Thankless'

      She further wrote, "Sonu Nigam Ji T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya,, apko aage badaya .. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai.. aapke pitaji ke khud maine itne videos direct kiye jiseke liye voh humesha itne shukar guzar rehte the (Sonu Nigam, T-series gave you your first break in the industry; helped you grow. If you had grudges against Bhushan then why didn't you speak out earlier? Why are you doing this for publicity today? I have myself directed so many videos of your father for which he will always be grateful to us). But some people are thankless #achasiladiyatunemerepyaarka."

      Sonu Nigam's Warning To Bhushan Kumar

      Sonu Nigam's Warning To Bhushan Kumar

      For those who ain't aware, in an Instagram video captioned as "Laaton ke mafia baaton se nahi maante", the singer had said, "Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person. Do you remember the time when you would come to my home requesting me, ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me, do you remember? Don't mess with me, I am warning you."

      Earlier, Sonu Nigam had urged top music labels to be "a little sensitive" towards young talents, so that they may not end up facing a fate like Sushant Singh Rajput.

      Meanwhile, Adnan Sami Supports Sonu Nigam

      Meanwhile, Adnan Sami Supports Sonu Nigam

      "The Indian Film & Music Industry SERIOUSLY needs a ‘Herculean‘ SHAKE UP. Especially in the context of music, New Singers, Veteran Singers, Music Composers & Music Producers - who are being exploited to the HILT!! "Fall into the DICTAT or you're OUT"... Why is creativity beyond "CONTROLLED" by those you have no clue about ‘creativity' & are trying to play GOD?? We have 1.3 Billion people in India by the grace of God- Is all that we have to offer is ‘remakes' & ‘remixes'? For God sake, STOP THIS & allow the truly talented new & veteran artistes BREATH & give you creative peace Musically & Cinematically!!! Have you, the Movie & Music ‘Mafia' who have arrogantly entitled yourselves as the ‘self professed & self appointed gods‘ not learned anything from history that you can NEVER control art & the ecosystem of creativity of any field? ENOUGH!! MOVE OVER!! "CHANGE" is here & it's knocking on your door!! Ready or Not, it‘s coming in! Brace yourselves! As Abraham Lincoln said - "You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time!!", Adnan Sami wrote in an Instagram post.

      ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam Wants Music Industry To Be Compassionate: Only Two Companies Have Power

      ALSO READ: Amaal Malik, Jubin Nautiyal And Others Question Sonu Nigam's Claims About Nepotism In Music Industry

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X