Diwali 2020: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh To Celebrate The Festival With A Simple Puja At Home
Every year, our Bollywood stars go party-hopping to their friends' homes and celebrate the festival of Diwali with joy and fervour. Their star-studded pictures rule the social media for many days. However, this year, many celebrities have cancelled their lavish Diwali parties, keep in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Bachchans have planned to do away with their annual Diwali bash.
Among the other celebrities having a low-key Diwali celebrations include celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepika opened up about her Diwali plans this year.
Deepika Padukone To Celebrate Diwali With Her Family At Home
The actress said, "Honestly, we are going to keep things quite low key, keeping in the mind the sensitivity (of the situation) towards the environment and the people around us. It's been a difficult year for many in different ways [owing to the pandemic]. So, what we intend to do is, to stay at home, do a simple pooja and spend time with family. Normally, that's what we, any way, do.
She further continued, "Like I said, it's been an incredibly difficult year [as a result of the pandemic] but what our festivals do is that they kind of give you a sense of hope and something to look forward to."
Deepika Padukone Wishes Good Health And Peace For Everybody
On being asked about her big Diwali wish, Deepika revealed, "This year, on Diwali, if I had to wish for something for everybody, it would be good health and peace of mind. And that's my prayer for people most of the time, even when I wish them on their birthdays as I feel that's the real core of everything we do. Everything else is secondary."
Deepika Padukone Shares Her Memories Of Celebrating Diwali As A Kid
"My memories of Diwali is all about spending quality time with family and friends. In fact, that's what I look forward to this year as well. When you are in school, you look forward to the fact that you would have some days-off. Plus, your working parents would also not have to go to work. Your friends in the building would also have days-off. So, things were always extremely simple, and never too big or extravagant. Nevertheless, those memories will always be very special," the actress said.
Deepika Padukone Says She Has A Bittersweet Feeling This Year
The Padmaavat actress said, "Every year, one looks forward to festivals. This year, though, is slightly different because of the various things that different people have gone through (due to the pandemic). But at the end of it, a festival is all about hope, so, I would say it's a kind of bittersweet feeling this year."
With respect to work, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The actress is also reportedly a part of Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathan.
ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Get Inspired By Style Icons Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Others This Festive Season
ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty Is Excited For Diwali Celebration: We've Our Own Little Laxmi Samisha With Us