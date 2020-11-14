Diwali 2020: Kareena Kapoor Gets Into Celebration Mode With Saif, Taimur & Malaika In Dharamshala

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur recently jetted off to Dharamshala where her hubby Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his upoming horror comedy Bhoot Police co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actress had earlier revealed that she will be ringing in Diwali this year with a 'quiet' celebration in the mountains.

The actress was quoted as saying, "We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It's obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year."

Last night, Bebo kickstarted her Diwali celebrations with a small get-together with Saif, Taimur and her best friend Malaika Arora. Saif Ali Khan's Bhoot Police co-star Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the intimate gathering. Here's a look into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali diaries.

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Soak In The Festive Spirit Of Diwali Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan looked fresh as a daisy in a simple white salwar-kameez. On the other hand, her bestie Malaika Arora was a diva in gold. Saif's Bonfire Session With Malaika And Jacqueline Saif Ali Khan is all smiles for the camera while posing with Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez. Fam-Jam Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram page to share a boomerang video in which she, Taimur and Saif are seen chilling near the bonfire. The Morning After The Celebrations Today, Kareena took to her Instagram story to give us a glimpse of her morning view in Dharamshala. We must say, her candid click of Saif is all things love!

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Kangana Ranaut Welcomes Devi In Form Of Her 'Bhabhi'; Extends Wishes To Fans

ALSO READ: Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Others Send Out Love & Good Wishes To Fans