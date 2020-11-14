Diwali 2020: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Others Send Out Love & Good Wishes To Fans

Salman Khan

The Radhe actor shared a picture of himself in an ethic outfit on his Instagram page and wrote, "Wishing all a v Happy Diwali n a prosperous new year...stay safe. Styled by @ashley_rebello."

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress who is ringing in Diwali with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in Dharamshala, posted a boomerang video and wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy ❤️❤️🎈🎈."

Soha Ali Khan

"Mere tumhare sabke liye, happy Diwali!!," wrote Soha Ali Khan, along with a snap featuring herself, hubby Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya who has a sparkler in her hand.

Preity Zinta

"Happy Dhanteras and a very Happy Diwali & a prosperous & Happy New Year to all of you ❤️ May this festival of lights bring light into the darkest spaces & places in our lives & fill everyone with happiness & prosperity. Love you all ❤️ #HappyDiwali #Happiness #Light #Love #Celebration #Ting," wrote the Veer Zara actress.

Siddharth Malhotra

The Marjaavaan actor wished his fans a Happy Diwali and wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Diwali! 🪔 May this Festival of Lights make us all shine! Styled by: @kunalrawalofficial."

Aftab Shivdasani

The Kasoor actor shared a selfie with his wife Nin Dusanjh and wrote, "Let nothing dim the light that shines from within..'- Maya Angelou. 💥✨Happy Diwali to all you beautiful people. Stay happy, stay safe. Keep your spirits high and faith intact. 🪔❤️."

Huma Qureshi

Looking stunning in a white traditional outfit with a flower in her hair, Huma shared a photo and wrote, "White Diwali anyone ?? 😝🤣❤️My favourite festival is here .. spread love , share joy and be grateful for the small joys and moments of love we can share with each other ... also thx @shopmulmul for this outfit .. I had to wear it."

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of a rangoli and wrote, "Happy Diwali to you all. Here's to messy rangolis and priceless family time. Feed the heart with love. Everything else will come and go."