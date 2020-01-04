Do Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Fight A Lot After Marriage? The Chhapaak Actress Opens Up!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of the B-town. We love the way the duo respects each other and never shies to praise each other in public. Deepika, who is currently gearing up for her forthcoming release, Chhapaak, spoke about her married life and revealed if she and Ranveer fight a lot.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Deepika said, "No, we don't fight at all. We are just grateful to spend whatever little time we get to spend with each other. We both respect each other for who we are, and what we are."

"I understand the way he functions and he understands me. Our ways of functioning are very different. I'm a morning person, I wake up early. I am very sort of disciplined but his routine is very different. But we have found our way around that," added Deepika.

When Deepika was asked, how her life has been after marriage with Ranveer Singh, the Om Shanti Om actress said laughingly, "It's fun. Marriage is a lot of fun, at least for now. When I say this to his parents or my parents, they say, 'Wait for 35 years, you will know'. Maybe we will figure out 35 years later what it will be like then. We don't want to assume that it's going to be a certain way. For now, it's great and fun."

Coming back to Chhapaak, the film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and we can't wait to watch Deepika doing such an empowering movie!

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also casts Vikrant Massey and is all set to arrive at the theatres on January 10, 2020.