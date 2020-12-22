Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Is Excited To Play A Doctor In Junglee Pictures' Next; Read Details

Ayushmann Says He Instantly Fell In Love With The Script Of Doctor G

The actor was quoted as saying, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder."

Ayushmann Is Excited To Don The Doctor's Coat For The First Time

He said, "I am excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

"Junglee's vision towards storytelling excites me. Their focus has always been towards high-concept films, which matches with my thinking as an artiste. We have had two very successful outings before, and I hope that Doctor G will be a hat-trick of hits for us," the actor further added.

The Director Speaks

Anubhuti Kashyap who is helming the film added, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion, and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the versatile and talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger and the family audiences equally."