Doctors Who Conducted Sushant's Post-Mortem Face Abuse And Harassment Online

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and his post-mortem was performed at a city hospital by a team of five doctors are now facing abuse. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, details of the doctors who had signed on Sushant's post-mortem examination report were shared online a few days back. Along with their names and a copy of the autopsy report, their phone numbers were shared online.

Mumbai police had revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem report mentioned "asphyxia due to hanging" as the cause of death. Meanwhile, the actor's family lawyer alleged that there was no mention of the time of death in the autopsy report, and KK Singh said that no one had seen his son hanging.

The team of doctors has now reported that they are receiving abusive phone calls and have faced online trolling too. Some have even demanded that the doctor's licences should be cancelled while others have said that they should be booked for murder. Dr Pinakin Gujjar, Dean of the hospital also confirmed with the daily, that the five doctors were being abused online and on calls. He added that he too has been facing similar harassment.

The abuse started when an unverified report stated that the doctors who had conducted Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy had gone into hiding. The doctors are scared to file a police complaint in fear of further harassment. The report stated, one of the doctors is concerned for his family members, as his picture was widely circulated on social media. A senior forensic science expert was quoted by Mirror saying, "He refused to file a complaint even on Tuesday. We understand their reservation; these are young doctors."

