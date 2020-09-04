Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Trailer: Bhumi, Konkona's Road To Freedom Is Full Of Surprises

The much-awaited trailer of Bhumi Pednekar- Konkona Sen Sharma's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitara has been unveiled today. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava who previously helmed the critically-acclaimed film, Lipstick Under My Burkha, the film follows the story of two cousins, Dolly (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Kitty (Bhumi Pednekar).

The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into how Dolly, a disillusioned Delhi wife and her new-in-town cousin Kitty navigate secrets, dreams and their thorny dynamics on their respective roads to freedom. The film promises a plethora of emotions, we must say, we simply cannot wait to watch Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma's affable camaraderie in the film.

Watch the trailer here.

Speaking about the film, director Alankrita Shrivastava had earlier shared, "I am a proud feminist. All my work is extremely feminist whether it was Turning 30 or Lipstick Under My Burkha or Made in Heaven or Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Women should own feminism because it means men and women should have equal rights and equal opportunities. Women should have the right to live their own life and fulfil their dreams and desires regardless of any moral judgement and even Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is about that."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitara also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in key roles. The film had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.

Now, the film is slated to release on September 18, 2020 on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar's Film Gets A Release Date

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar Feels Depiction Of Genders Should Change In Movies