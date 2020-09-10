Dream Girl Director Raaj Shaandilyaa Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed Ayushmann Khurrana- Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl, has tested positive for COVID-19. Raaj confirmed the news to Times of India, and revealed that he has quarantined himself at home.

Speaking about the diagnosis, Raaj told the tabloid, "It all began 7 days back when I developed fever that did not go down. Finally, I got myself tested for novel Coronavirus."

With respect to films, Raaj had recently revealed that he is planning to reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana for a massy entertainer. He was quoted as saying, "I am writing a script and it will be with Ayushmann. It is not a sequel of 'Dream Girl'. The writing is almost done. I have told Ayushmann I am writing something for him and he said, 'Let me know'. "This will be an entertaining massy commercial film with a social message."

There were reports that Raaj is also planning to team up with Varun Dhawan for a comedy film. The filmmaker was supposed to give a final narration of a certain story to Varun in March/April. However, the project has not been confirmed yet as both, Varun and Raaj haven't met much because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

After working as a dialogue-writer on films like Freaky Ali and Jabariya Jodi, Raaj Shaandilyaa made his directoral debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl in 2019. The film was well-received by the audience and critics.

