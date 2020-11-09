Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal's Premises In Mumbai Raided By Narcotics Control Bureau

In a major development in the ongoing Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids at the residence and office premises of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai. According to early reports, the raids were conducted at three places- Andheri, Khar and Bandra.

ANI took to its Twitter page and wrote, "Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai."

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at the premises of actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai

Earlier, the NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos for his alleged involvement with the drug peddlers who were arrested in the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

On Saturday, the NCB conducted a raid at Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house and recovered 10 grams of ganja from his residence. The investigating agency arrested Firoz's wife Shabana Saeed in connection with the case.

"We conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure," Sameer Wankhede who is leading the NCB team told ETimes.

Meanwhile, the NCB has also summoned producer Firoz Nadiadwala for questioning, stated a report in ANI.

