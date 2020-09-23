Drugs Case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh And Sara Ali Khan Summoned By NCB

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with consumption of drugs. The case is in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, where the late actor's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested for acquiring drugs for the actor. A senior official from the NCB confirmed to a FilmiBeat source, saying that the actresses have been summoned and will have to be present in the next three days for questioning.

Deepika Padukone will have to take a break from her shooting in Goa to make herself available for the NCB on September 25, as per information available to FilmiBeat. It has been learnt that Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash (of KWAN Talent Management Agency) who had asked for time till September 25 from the NCB will be confronted with each other at the NCB.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan, whose name had emerged in the boatman's statement given to the NCB, has been also summoned. The actress is presently at home in Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor's name had come up in a chat where she is asking for 'CBD Oil' from manager Jaya Saha. Both Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned on September 26 by the NCB. Incidentally, the two actresses are clients of the KWAN Talent Management Agency, who also managed Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty's friend Simone Khambatta, a fashion designer whose name has been floating around for quite some time in the same drug case, has also been summoned by the NCB.

Before being summoned by the NCB, Rakul Preet Singh had moved the court against the media to stop them from using her name. Rakul was shooting away from Mumbai and has been asked to be present at the NCB office in Mumbai for questioning on September 24.

The investigation of the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has lead to raids and crackdown's on drugs consumption in Bollywood, television and also the Kannada film industry, with several arrests being made.

