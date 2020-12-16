Drugs Case: Kshitij Prasad And Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend's Brother Agisilaos Demetriades Granted Bail By NDPS

On Tuesday (December 15, 2020), a Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to former Dharma Productions employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad and Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella's bother Agisilaos Demetriades in connection with a drugs case.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Demetriades was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 and has been asked to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In November, Kshitij and Agisilaos were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a second drug case related to the recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national. The duo was taken in custody in this case when they were already in custody in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A Hindustan Times report stated that Demetriades's lawyer Kushal Mor argued that the only evidence available against him were statements of the co-accused, which, given the recent landmark ruling of the Supreme Court (SC), decided that statements made to NCB officers were not admissible. Kshitij's lawyer Satish Manehsinde also used the same argument while seeking bail for his client.

Meanwhile, Kshitij and Agisilaos have already been granted bail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Now, the duo will be released from the prison after getting bail in the second drugs case.

