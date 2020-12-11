Durgamati Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The much-awaited film Durgamati, starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, has finally released today (December 11, 2020) on Amazon Prime Video. Despite the digital release, the horror film has been leaked online on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers. Well, the leak might affect its viewership on the OTT platform.

For the unversed, Durgamati is the remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. Directed by G Ashok, the Hindi version also stars Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in pivotal roles. Well, the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer is a frame-by-frame copy of Anushka Shetty's film.

Also Read : Durgamati Movie Review: The Makers Fail To Think Big In This Hindi Remake Of Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie

Earlier, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Jisshu Sengupta said that Durgamati is much better than Bhaagamathie. He had told Filmibeat in an exclusive chat that the film has all the thriller effect and people will get hooked on to it.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Durgamati Actor Jisshu Sengupta: I Am Scared Of Ghosts