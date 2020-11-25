Durgamati Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar Gives You The Chills Amid A Sinister Conspiracy In This Film

Bhumi Pednekar who has always impressed us with her acting chops in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, is back with a bang! The trailer of her much-awaited film Durgamati is finally out, and as expected, the actress blows your mind in the 3.20 minute trailer.

For the unversed, this Bhumi Pednekar starrer is the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty's 2018 film Bhaagmathie.

The trailer begins with an introduction to the haunted Durgamati palace which is said to have hidden a lot of secrets in it. Things took a spine-chilling turn when Bhumi Pednekar's character Chanchal, a government officer is imprisoned in the haunted house for interrogation. Chanchal, unaware of the sinister conspiracy, gets entangled in a web of deceit and revenge.

Watch the trailer here.

Earlier, in an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Bhumi Pednekar had shared that she is scared of horror films. Speaking about why she took up Durgamati, the actress was quoted as saying, "I took it on as a challenge as the arc of the character is very diverse. Otherwise, I am scared of horror films and watch them through slitted eyes after putting idols all around the television. We were shooting at old, dilapidated places but luckily, the vibes were good, otherwise I would have been really spooked."

In an official statement, Bhumi Pednekar said, "I'm super excited about my upcoming film Durgamati and it's an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy thriller.Being an ardent fan of spine-chilling thrillers myself, I was delighted to be a part of such a gripping story. Also, I am glad to collaborate with Akshay Sir again after 3 years and present this wonderful film for audiences across the world."

Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi, Jisshu Sengupta and Mahie Gill in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Ashok, produced by Vikram Malhotra and presented by Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, along with Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series Banner, the film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020.

ALSO READ: Durgamati Motion Poster: Bhumi Pednekar's Spooky Look Is Making Us More Curious About The Film

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati Is Now Titled Durgamati; Akshay Kumar Releases New Poster