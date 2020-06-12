    For Quick Alerts
      Earth Day Network Announces Actress Juhi Chawla As An Earth Day Network Ambassador In India

      By Lekhaka
      Earth Day Network, the global organizer of Earth Day, announces Indian actress Juhi Chawla as an Earth Day Network Ambassador in India. In addition to acting as a global organizer for Earth Day events, Earth Day Network works year-round to promote environmental action, with tens of thousands of partners in 192 countries. The organization leads campaigns in global reforestation, climate and environmental literacy, and biodiversity protection.

      In her remarks, Chawla said: “As an Earth Day Network Ambassador, I will lend my voice to encourage people, in particular my many well-wishers, to contribute their bit for a cleaner, greener and less polluted Earth. The current pandemic is proof that we cannot continue denigrating the planet. It is now time to 'Restore Our Earth,’ the ongoing Earth Day Network theme which I think is so apt to focus efforts on. I am a committed environmentalist and will continue to do my bit by promoting chemical-free farming, working to get sports stadiums go single-use plastic-free, and more.’’

      Juhi Chawla

      Kathleen Rogers, president of Earth Day Network said: “On behalf of Earth Day Network, I welcome Ms. Juhi Chawla as our Ambassador in India. We are so delighted that she has agreed to take on this role. Ms. Chawla has a voice that is heard loud and clear by millions, not just in India, but across continents. Her role as Ambassador will definitely make a substantial difference in our race to stymie uncontrolled climate change.”

      Karuna Singh, regional director of Asia for Earth Day Network said: “Earth Day Network is very grateful that Ms. Chawla is taking on the role of Ambassador. We look forward to her guidance to help build Earth Day Network’s mission to 'Restore Our Earth.’”

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 0:12 [IST]
