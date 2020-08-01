Eid Mubarak: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & Others Send Warm Wishes To Their Fans

As the nation celebrates Eid al-Adha today (August 1, 2020), B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Emraan Hashmi, Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar and Anil Kapoor send warm wishes to their fans. For the uninitiated, Eid al-Adha is observed on the tenth day of the last Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Shah Rukh shared his son, AbRam's picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone. May this day and actually everyday bring peace happiness and health to all your loved ones. Everyone give yourself a self hug."

Salman Khan also shared his picture on his Twitter page and wrote, "Eid Mubarak!" Salman's post received tremendous love from his fans as they were delighted to see Salman's hunk avatar.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Nanavati hospital, also sent warm wishes to his fans and wrote, "T 3612 - Eid al Adha ..Mubarak" on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra prayed for happiness and peace in the world and wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating all over the world. Hope it brings us blessings, happiness & peace.🌙."

Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, tweeted, "Eid me tayyar hone ka anand alag hota hai. Even in lockdown, make it celebratory! This Eid may you sacrifice, greed, arrogance, indulgence and instead submit unto him love humility and give to the needy. Wishing all my Brothers and Sisters a very Blessed #EidAlAdha. #EidMubarak ♥️."

Urmila Matondkar's wish for her fans celebrating Eid al-Adha was every bit sweet. She tweeted, "सभी देशवासियों को ईद-उल-अज़हा की दिली मुबारकबाद। ये ईद हम सबकी ज़िंदगी में ख़ुशहाली, प्यार, तरक़्क़ी, अमन और भाईचारा लायें और बहुत सारे कबाब और बिरयानी भी."

Emraan Hashmi also wished his fans and tweeted, "Eid mubarak to all!!"

Anil Kapoor poured love on his fans too and tweeted, "On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! #EidMubarak!"

Unlike any other previous year, the celebration for Eid al-Adha has been a low key affair this year owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

FilmiBeat urges its readers to celebrate the festival at home with their loved ones and stay safe.