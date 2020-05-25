Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood shared an Eid greeting and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace...For harmony, for good health, for friendship and love...Forever. Bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family. Be one, be in one."

Sonam Kapoor

"Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid. 🌟🌙," read Sonam Kapoor's tweet.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Saaho actress posted a gif image to extend Eid greetings on her Instagram page and wrote, Eid Mubarak 🌙💜."

Sara Ali Khan

The actress posted an adorable picture from her childhood on her Instagram page and wrote, "Eid Mubarak".

Tara Sutaria

The Student Of The Year 2 actress shared an endearing picture to wish fans Eid Mubarak.

Ananya Panday

Sharing a boomerang video, Ananya wrote, "Eid Mubarak sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug #StayHome #StaySafe".

Randeep Hooda

The Extraction actor tweeted, "Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace #EidUlFitr".

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress took to her Twitter page to wish fans and wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times."

Sonakshi Sinha

"Eid Mubarak! The world needs love and compassion more than ever now... pray for all those who need it! Dua mein yaad rakhna ❤️," wrote the Dabangg actress.