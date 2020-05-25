    For Quick Alerts
      Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Others Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

      By
      |

      The entire nation is celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr today (May 25, 2020). Eid-Al-Fitr or most commonly known as Eid, is an Arabic term which means 'festival of breaking of the fast'. The day marks the conclusion to the holy month of Ramadan.

      Owing to the nationwide lockdown because of the Novel Coronavirus, people are locked in at home. But that hasn't stopped them from celebrating this auspicious day with their loved ones at home.

      Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and others took to social media to send love and greetings to their fans and followers.

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Amitabh Bachchan

      The Shahenshah of Bollywood shared an Eid greeting and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all and the prayers on this auspicious day for peace...For harmony, for good health, for friendship and love...Forever. Bring us together in peace and love and in the continuity of brotherhood sisterhood and family. Be one, be in one."

      Sonam Kapoor

      Sonam Kapoor

      "Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid. 🌟🌙," read Sonam Kapoor's tweet.

      Shraddha Kapoor

      Shraddha Kapoor

      The Saaho actress posted a gif image to extend Eid greetings on her Instagram page and wrote, Eid Mubarak 🌙💜."

      Sara Ali Khan

      Sara Ali Khan

      The actress posted an adorable picture from her childhood on her Instagram page and wrote, "Eid Mubarak".

      Tara Sutaria

      Tara Sutaria

      The Student Of The Year 2 actress shared an endearing picture to wish fans Eid Mubarak.

      Ananya Panday

      Ananya Panday

      Sharing a boomerang video, Ananya wrote, "Eid Mubarak sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug #StayHome #StaySafe".

      Randeep Hooda

      Randeep Hooda

      The Extraction actor tweeted, "Hope everyone is celebrating responsibly with their families and staying safe. We will celebrate together again soon #peace #EidUlFitr".

      Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra

      The Quantico actress took to her Twitter page to wish fans and wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating around the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times."

      Sonakshi Sinha

      Sonakshi Sinha

      "Eid Mubarak! The world needs love and compassion more than ever now... pray for all those who need it! Dua mein yaad rakhna ❤️," wrote the Dabangg actress.

