Ek Do Teen Song: Anil Kapoor Recalls How 'Newcomer' Madhuri Dixit Was Handed Over To Saroj Khan

Anil Kapoor Recounts How Saroj Khan Had Trained Madhuri For 'Ek Do Teen'

The Malang actor told Mumbai Mirror, "A year after Mr India, Tezaab released. Madhuri (Dixit) was still a relative newcomer when we handed her over to Sarojji. After two weeks of rehearsal, she called Chandra (director N Chandra) and me to Satyam Hall and Madhuri performed to Ek Do Teen for us."

Anil Kapoor Was Blown Over By Madhuri's Moves And Energy

He further added, "I was blown over by the moves and the energy. We shot the song in Mehboob Studio and watching it, I was like, "Oh God, what do I do!" I got them to shoot a male version with me which was not there in the script in front of where Shah Rukh's (Khan) bungalow stands today."

Anil Kapoor Gives Credit To Saroj Khan For Making Him Look Romantic And Macho Opposite His Leading Ladies Who Were Great Dancers

"My leading ladies, including Sridevi, Madhuri, or Aishwarya (Rai) were fabulous dancers while I'm technically not a dancer-dancer. So, I'm grateful to Sarojji that on screen I did not come across as any less," Kapoor was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor Had Penned A Heartfelt Tribute To Saroj Khan

Speaking about how Saroj Khan left a mark in his life, the actor wrote, "With her grace & artistry, Saroj ji found a place in all our hearts that none has ever been able to take... she made the most beautiful dance compositions and turned many non-dancers into dancers. I was fortunate enough to work with her in many films and got to learn a lot from her. She brought out the dancer in me that I didn't even know was there! Her movements were magic & her face could express so many beautiful emotions... there's no one like her... Saroj ji has left her mark and will be remembered forever...I will miss her a lot...Love You Saroj ji...Thank You for everything."