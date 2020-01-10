Ek Villain 2: Aditya Roy Kapur & John Abraham Both Play Villains & Not Heroes, Confirms Mohit Suri

Mohit Suri's Malang is yet to hit the big screens but the filmmaker has already begun work on his next project which will be a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra-Shraddha Kapoor's 2014 blockbuster movie, Ek Villain. Ek Villain 2 will star John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur. The makers are yet to announce the leading lady.

The director confirmed this news to Mumbai Mirror and also revealed that this film won't be a direct sequel to Ek Villain. "Ekta and I were looking to create a whole franchise on villains. Shraddha (leading lady of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain), Sidharth and Riteish (Ek Villain co-stars) have been a part of my biggest films and I love them, but this is a different story, with new characters that refer to the older ones," Mohit was quoted as saying by the daily.

While Ek Villain had Riteish Deshmukh essaying the role of the main antagonist in Sidharth-Shraddha's love story, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur, both will be playing negative characters in Ek Villain 2.

Talking about it, Mohit Suri shared, "It is essentially villain versus villain. Both Adi and John are playing negative characters."

Speaking about casting Aditya and John in this film, the director revealed that he decided to cast the former after watching him in Malang and talking about John, he was quoted as saying, "We are going to push the bar further with Villain 2." About casting John as Aditya's nemesis he said, "I was an assistant on John's first film and we have been trying to work with each other for a while. This script proved to be a great platform for two of us to come together and I am excited about it. We start rolling in June."

The filmmaker also revealed that they are looking for an A-list actor to play the female lead and that some of actors they have considered are "are not looking at themselves in this (narrative) space and I respect that. There are two girls in the film. One of them is pretty much a villain as well. It's a Gone Girl-lish zone and I have to get casting right."

Further when quizzed if they would be recreating any popular songs from Ek Villain for the sequel, Mohit said, "I haven't decided yet, but if I want to, I would recreate Galliyan."

Well, we are quite excited to watch Aditya vs John on the big screen. What about you folks?

