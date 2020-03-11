Ek Villain 2: After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria Roped In For Aditya Roy Kapur-John Abraham's Film

Mohit Suri is all set to direct Ek Villain 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in lead roles. Few days ago, it was announced that Disha Patani has joined the cast as John's leading lady in the action-thriller. And now, the makers have finalized Tara Sutaria opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in this multistarrer.

Reportedly, Tara, who croons in real life, will be playing a singer in the sequel. Director Mohit Suri confirmed this news and told Mumbai Mirror, "It takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for?"

The director said that he believes Tara has the voice of today and added, "A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That's exactly what my character needs in the film." It is being said that Tara's character will be in the space of Gone Girl's lead.

Earlier, Mohit opened up about casting Disha in Ek Villain 2 and was quoted as saying, "Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, 'I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts... kick some bu**. Just the way boys do it in your films. I want to be the hero'. That's when I asked her if she would do the Ek Villain sequel and she was game."

Reportedly, Mohit is planning to create his own universe of villains, who will come together in a final showdown and Ek Villain 2 is a step forward in this direction. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "We have seen a crossover of superheroes and super cops. With this franchise, Mohit is looking to explore the dark side of human behaviour and continue with it in the future."

Ek Villain 2 is slated to go on floors in the middle of this year. It is slated to hit the big screens on January 8, 2021.

