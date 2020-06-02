Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Nephew Laksshya Is Winning Hearts: The One Who Made Me Mommy First

Ekta Kapoor's Heartfelt Note

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ekta Kapoor wrote, ''The one ! The first one ! Who made us ...US! Happie bday laqu! Thanku for being d one who made me mommy first! Ur my jaaaaaan ! My twin my fellow Gemini."

Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie Turned One Year Old In February 2020

A year ago, Ekta Kapoor also became a mother as she brought home her first son, Ravie in February 2019. She finally introduced her son to the world on his birthday in 2020, when he turned a year old. On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is waiting to resume work on her films as well as television shows.

She recently took to twitter to thank CM Uddhav Thackeray for allowing filmmakers to resume shoots in non-containment zones.

Laksshya Turned 4 On June 1, 2020

She wrote, "Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting," Followed by another tweet, with special "thanks to Adesh Bandekar & Nitin Vaidya for their relentless efforts to help the industry return to work,with new guidelines that still keep an individuals health above all else."

All film and television shoots have been suspended since mid-March, when the Nationwide lockdown began due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.