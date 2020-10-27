Elli AvRam On Being An Outsider In Bollywood; Says One Has To Be Tough To Be In The Industry

Elli AvRam opened up about her getting noticed for her acting chops recently. The actress shared about not having any sort of guidance to find her way through the Hindi film industry when she first arrived. She admits that the industry is not an easy place to be in, as is any other show business, and says that one has to be tough to work in it.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Elli said, "Casting directors contacted me after seeing my performance in Nanavati. Even after they saw me in Malang, talking in Hindi. I think it has opened up more for me, I get meatier roles. Inside Edge season two also happened. I am happy that I never gave up, because there have been times it's so tough."

Talking about how it is for an outsider, Elli continued, "You feel like you don't have anyone to really ask for guidance, or know what to really do. It's just because you are so alone, I don't have my family. You suddenly fall into that, you feel helpless and don't know whether you should pack your bags and go home to family and friends."

Admitting that she is not the kind to give up, she said, "Mumbai is my home, the film industry is my workplace. I wouldn't say it's easy, that would be a lie. It's like any other workplace. It's a bit tough, it's not an easy place. One has to be very strong, I will say mentally as well as physically. That's the case with show business all around the world. It's a tough world with a lot of hungry people."

Elli starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. She next has a guest appearance in Roohi Afzana, a horror comedy film which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Alexx O'Nell.

