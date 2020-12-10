Emraan Hashmi Has A Hilarious Reaction To A Student Naming Him As Father On His Admit Card

Recently, there were media reports that a 20-year-old student, Kundan Kumar from Bihar had named Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on his admit card. When the news went viral on social media, it caught Emraan Hashmi's eye. The actor's hilarious reaction to the news article will leave you in splits.

Sharing the bizarre news on his Twitter page, Emraan wrote, "I swear he ain't mine." Have a look at his tweet.

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

Earlier, an official told PTI, "We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken, the university's registrar Ram Krishna."

Coming back to Emraan Hashmi, the actor recently told a news agency that he can never conform to the set notions of how a Bollywood hero should be though he tries to strike a balance for his viewers.

Emraan was quoted as saying by PTI, "They always want to see you in a particular thing and then when you step out of that, a lot of people get upset about it. This is very true to our audience, not international audience."

He further elaborated, "In the end of Ghanchakkar, when I am getting beaten up, the audience was angry, a lot of distributors said why are you doing this? I was being honest to the character. But this is how Indian films are. They want to see the hero do certain, stereotypical things. Be that hero who does that time and again, I find that exhausting. That's why, I took a departure."

With respect to Emraan's upcoming films, the actor will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga and Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. Emraan is all set to dabble with comedy for the first time in Balwinder Singh Janjua's Sab First Class Hai.

