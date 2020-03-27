Emraan Hashmi On COVID-19 Pandemic: 'All This Because Someone Wanted To Eat A Bat'

The ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic has created havoc across the globe with many lives lost due to the deadly virus. Speaking about the outbreak, there were reports that Coronavirus was first transmitted from a bat to a person who might have consumed the animal. Actor Emraan Hashmi made such a case in his latest tweet with mock conviction.

The Jannat actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "And all this because some person thousands of miles away wanted to have a freakish culinary experience like eating a BAT, " (sic) venting his anger on someone in the faraway Chinese city of Wuhan who might have consumed an infected bat to contract Coronavirus, and then pass it on to others, thereby planting the seed of the ongoing global pandemic.

Earlier, Emraan had lashed out at people who took to streets to celebrate during the recent Janta Curfew. The actor had posted on his social media page, "With the current outbreak hope everyone is safe and tucked away in their homes. Please travel or venture out only if you really need to. How we discipline ourselves will dictate how well we can control this pandemic. There will be enough time to dance on the streets.. Take care." (sic)

Meanwhile, Emraan recently celebrated his 41st birthday in quarantine. Speaking about it, he told Mumbai Mirror, "It's a strange time we are living in right now. This is a birthday I will never forget, and I hope it's the only one I am spending under quarantine."

When asked how he celebrated his birthday, he revealed that he spent his day reading and watching a film. His wife Parveen baked a cake while his son Ayaan helped her. The little one also made a birthday card for him. "Ordering from outside is out of the question at this point," the actor said further adding, "We spoke to a few friends, video calling some others who live in the UK and the US to check up on them."

Emraan also opened up about the nationwide lockdown and said, "None of us were prepared for this, but I think it's the new normal, which we are all getting used to. Yes, it's frustrating being locked up, but it's for the greater good."

Speaking about films, the Murder actor will be next seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre.

